FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks in San Diego on Saturday. Image from FBI post on X

Speaking in San Diego on Saturday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said domestic terror threats have increased since Hamas launched its attack on Israel last weekend.

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we have to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own,” Wray said in an address to the annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference and Exposition.

“And I’d encourage you to stay vigilant, because as the first line of defense in protecting our communities, you’re often the first to see the signs that someone may be mobilizing to violence. And I’d also ask you to continue sharing any intelligence or observations you may have,” he added.

Wray did not say the agency was aware of any specific, actionable threats.

He offered “heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel” and said he was outraged by the ” sheer brutality and disregard for innocent lives” shown by Hamas.

The conference is being held Oct. 14-17 at the San Diego Convention Center, with auxiliary events at area hotels.

The IACP website describes the annual event as “the largest and most impactful law enforcement event of the year — more than 16,000 public safety professionals come to learn new techniques, advance their knowledge and careers, and equip their department for ongoing success.”

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit is scheduled to speak at 8:30 a.m. Monday on “Crisis Communications for Chiefs.” SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki and San Diego Strategic Communications Officer Ashley Bailey will also address the topic.

“With the non-stop news cycle, it’s never been more important to set a reliable communications baseline with communities. Law enforcement must lean into crisis moments to anchor the narrative in trust, transparency, and public safety. Attendees will learn some tips and tricks for crisis communications as a chief, including how to leverage sworn and professional PIOs, social media, and outside consultants,” IACP officials said about the panel.

City News Service and Reuters contributed to this article.