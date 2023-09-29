A San Diego Sheriff’s deputy makes a DUI arrest. Image from department video

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the city limits of Lemon Grove on Friday night.

Specially trained deputies will be stopping drivers from 8:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The department said the location would be chosen based on a previous history of drunk-driving crashes.

Checkpoints like this are usually announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.