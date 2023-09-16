Jenko, a retired Oceanside police K-9. Photo credit: Screen shot, fox5sandiego.com

Oceanside police held a retirement ceremony Saturday for a K-9 named Jenko that located 200 suspects during six-plus years of service.

The 7-year-old Belgian Malinois is a dual-purpose K-9 certified in both patrol work and narcotics detection. He also served as a K-9 attachment to the SWAT team and served in high-risk operations, according to the department.

During his career on the force, Jenko assisted in more than 50 narcotics and evidence seizures, including approximately $25,000 in currency, five firearms and more than 100 kilograms of narcotics, police said.

He was responsible for locating 200 suspects, including 15 felony suspects. He also took part in many competitions, garnering numerous top-five finishes in a variety of categories.

Jenko worked alongside three K-9 handlers. His final handler, with whom he worked for two years, will keep Jenko in retirement.

– City News Service