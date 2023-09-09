The scene following Saturday’s emergency landing near Gillespie Field. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A light single-engine aircraft hit a chain-link fence Saturday while making an emergency landing in East County from reported engine failure, authorities said.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Saturday at Magnolia Avenue and Airport Drive adjacent to Gillespie Field, according to the Heartland Fire-Rescue Department.

A 25-year-old student pilot and instructor were the only reported passengers aboard the Bellanca Citabria 7ECA. Both exited the aircraft safely, officials said.

Conditions near Gillespie Field were clear at the time, with visibility of 10 miles.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. The plane also just missed a car on Magnolia, according to OnScene.TV.

– City News Service