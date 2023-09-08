A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist died Friday after driving a van at high speed in a Mission Beach park and crashing into a tree, San Diego police said.

The man, 36, was driving his Ford Windstar eastbound on San Diego Place into Mission Point Park when for unknown reasons he accelerated to a high rate of speed, drove off the road and struck the tree.

The vehicle flipped and landed on a parked and unoccupied vehicle. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the wreck. The San Diego police Traffic Division is investigating.