Authorities on Thursday publicly identified a 68-year-old woman who was killed in a car crash in Morena.

Dyan Salatino of San Diego was headed west on Friars Road the Lexus sedan she was driving began to weave in and out of traffic shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The vehicle veered off the roadway, struck a tree on the grounds of an apartment complex at Gaines Street and overturned, the agency reported.

Emergency crews freed Salatino from the crumpled car before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

– City News Service