San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 68-year-old woman was killed Tuesday when the 2003 Lexus SC 430 she was driving veered off the north side of Friars Road and struck a tree in Morena.

Officers responded to the 6000 block of Friars Road around 3:55 p.m., according to San Diego Police Officer David O’Brien.

The crash left the woman trapped in the car. She was freed by San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics, who pronounced her dead.

Authorities said it’s unclear what led to the collision.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.