A 29-year-old man rammed his vehicle into an apartment complex entrance gate to escape gunfire after being shot at multiple times, authorities said Saturday. Photo via OnScene.TV.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Seabreeze apartment complex at 4862 Logan Ave. in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a vehicle pulled up behind the victim and shots were fired in his direction while he was waiting for the gate to open. The suspects were described as two or three males in a white sedan, and were reportedly wearing red-hooded sweatshirts with black face masks.

The victim sustained one superficial graze wound to the left side of his face and was taken to a hospital, the SDPD said.

The motive for the shooting has not been determined, and no further suspect description was immediately available.

— City News Service