A Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint. Photo courtesy San Diego Sheriff’s Department

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced plans for a DUI checkpoint on Friday night somewhere in the city limits of Santee.

Officers will be stopping drivers from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday to check or alcohol or marijuana impairment.

Sgt. Elisha Hubbard said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.

“The sheriff’s department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” the sergeant said. “Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.”

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.