A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Authorities release details Wednesday of minor decoy operation in which officers from the San Diego Police vice unit and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited 13 businesses on Sunday.

“Eleven clerks practiced responsible alcoholic beverage sales by checking the minor decoy’s identification and refusing to sell to the minor, while two clerks did not and sold alcoholic beverages to minors,” SDPD Lt. Jason Scott said. “The two clerks who sold were issued citations.”

The names of the stores and clerks who were cited were not released.

Scott said the operation was carried out because young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers. About 25% of fatal crashes involve underage drinking, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Conducting these operations allows us to help reduce underage drinking and increase public safety,” Scott said.

“Businesses should always check IDs before selling alcohol,” said ABC Chief Deputy Director Joseph McCullough. “Preventing access to people not old enough to legally purchase alcohol improves safety on our roadways and in our communities.”

Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor face a minimum fine of $250 and between 24 and 32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC may take administrative action against the business where alcohol was sold to a minor.

In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the use of minor decoys is a valid legal tool of law enforcement to make sure that licensees are complying with the law.

Funding for the decoy operation was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the NHTSA.

City News Service contributed to this article.