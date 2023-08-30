San Diego Superior Court in Vista. File photo

A man convicted of stabbing another man multiple times inside an Escondido home, then setting the residence ablaze, was sentenced Wednesday to 31 years to life in state prison.

Jose Trinidad Romero, 35, was found guilty by a Vista jury Aug. 1 of first-degree murder and arson for the killing of Procopio Blanco Cervantes, 50, who was found by firefighters inside a Waverly Place residence on Oct. 4, 2020.

Prosecutors said surveillance footage captured Romero and Cervantes entering the home together, then Romero leaving the home moments before it went up in flames.

As firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, Cervantes was found lying in the home’s kitchen with multiple stab wounds, according to prosecutors. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, according to Escondido police.

Romero was arrested a few days later.

At Romero’s arraignment in late 2020, a prosecutor said the men had had a dispute over property that was left behind at the residence.

– City News Service