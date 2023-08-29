A San Diego Police cruiser. File photo courtesy OnScene.TV

Police fatally shot a suspect who had exchanged gunfire with them before barricading himself inside a residence in Encanto Monday evening.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Kevin Gibson of the San Diego Police Department told City News Service.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Iona Drive near Market Street and Atkins Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. and upon their arrival the suspect fired at them and subsequently at least one officer returned fire, NBC 7 San Diego reported.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby home and around 10:45 p.m., SDPD confirmed that an officer from the department’s sniper unit shot the suspect, according to NBC 7. He was then taken into custody.

The San Diego Sheriffs Department’s Homicide Unit will be in charge of the investigation of the shooting, Gibson told City News Service.