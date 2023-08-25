A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Thirteen motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving this week during a sobriety checkpoint in Pacific Beach, authorities reported Friday.

During the five-hour operation in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue, which began at 10 p.m. Thursday, all but four of the drivers evaluated for intoxication were taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 724 vehicles passed through the inspection site, which was staffed by officers with the SDPD and the California Highway Patrol.

Sobriety checkpoints “have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries,” San Diego police Sgt. Gregory Minter said.

“Drivers caught driving (while) impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes (and) other expenses that can exceed $13,500, not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” the sergeant noted.

City News Service contributed to this article.