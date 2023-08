A new NCTD COASTER train. Courtesy of the agency

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian Wednesday afternoon near San Diego International Airport.

The northbound Coaster train hit the victim, described only as an adult, just north of Sassafras Street shortly before 4 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities said no one was injured on the train.

Additional details of the fatal collision were not immediately released.