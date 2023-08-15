A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

The Office of Council President Sean Elo-Rivera sent a Memorandum to the City Clerk Tuesday officially appointing the Commissioners for the Commission on Police Practices (CPP or Commission).

By the City’s Municipal Code, after the City Council’s action in May of approving 25 candidates, potential appointees received a thorough review of qualifications, including background checks.

“All people deserve to feel safe and know justice will be served if their rights are violated. We can only achieve safety and justice for all by providing accountability to everyone, including those charged with the sacred responsibility of protecting and serving our community. These appointees launch an unprecedented commission with the great responsibility of carrying out the will of San Diego voters by providing accountability for San Diego police interactions with our residents,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “I am deeply grateful to this group of volunteers who have answered the call to serve their city.”

“Confirming these new commissioners begins a new chapter in the journey to a city that amplifies the voice of our most vulnerable residents. These qualified appointees hold opportunities to implement the spirit and intent of the measure that voters approved overwhelmingly—bringing the vision to fruition,” said Council President pro-Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe. “As we reimagine public safety and strive for more oversight accountability for law enforcement, I am grateful to each community member who has volunteered to serve and uphold justice and equity within the independent commission.”

The appointed commissioners will take their Oaths of Office at the first scheduled meeting of the Commission on August 29, this action will end the terms of the Interim CPP.

Commissioners will be sworn in and begin their training at their first meeting on Aug. 29. The training will last for several weeks.

There will be two vacancies remaining upon the seating of the aforementioned appointees due to eligibility requirements. This Fall, the Council President will initiate the nomination process for the two vacant seats and invite nominations of volunteers to join a pool of candidates to be available if appointees are no longer able to serve for any reason. Doing so will maximize efficiency and minimize the possibility of a less-than-full Commission.

The new Commission on Police Practices will stand as an independent group separate from the City Council, only requiring the City Council’s assistance for appointments and reappointments. Commissioners will be able to begin reviewing cases after completing 40 hours of training. The CPP will also enact policies and procedures which will require agreement in the meet and confer process.