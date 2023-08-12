A DUI checkpoint in San Diego. Courtesy San Diego Police

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday night at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

Officers will be stopping drivers beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday and continuing until 3 a.m. Sunday to check for impairment by alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

The department said the checkpoint location will be chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

Checkpoints like this are often announced in advance because of the deterrent effect on people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” said Sgt. Gregory Minter.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.