Photo via Pixabay

Police Saturday were looking for a man who stabbed a 28- year-old man after an argument in the Rolando neighborhood.

Officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Friday to an alley near the 6700 block of Amherst Street, where they learned the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal argument, according to the

During the incident, the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim in the stomach and fled the area on foot. The victim was taken to a hospital with non- life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

Police have not released a suspect description.

Anyone with information related to the stabbing was encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service