Surfers discovered the boat just before 6 a.m. Thursday at 1500 Coast Blvd., and Del Mar lifeguards arrived and had it towed away, according to OnScene TV. Photo via OnScene.TV.

An abandoned and suspected human smuggling boat was found Thursday on the beach at Sea Cliff Park in Del Mar.

Surfers discovered the boat just before 6 a.m. Thursday at 1500 Coast Blvd., and Del Mar lifeguards arrived and had it towed away, according to OnScene TV.

The motorboat contained several life preservers and gas canisters on board, the video news service reported.

The U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Coast Guard were notified of the discovery.

The boat was registered in California in 1995, according to OnScene TV.

–City News Service