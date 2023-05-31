Police vehicles at the scene of the fatal collision. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A female pedestrian was struck and killed walking on a street in early-morning darkness Wednesday in the Fairmount Park neighborhood.

San Diego Police responded to the 4100 block of Home Avenue just before 5 a.m. and immediately began life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

The victim was struck by a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old woman and then run over by another pickup truck.

Police said the two drivers were cooperative, and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.