Deputies take cover behind a sheriff’s cruiser outside the home in Lemon Grove. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An active shooter with an AR-15 assault rifle hit one person Thursday and then barricaded himself in a Lemon Grove home.

A San Diego Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was called to the home in the 8100 block of Longdale Drive shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency vehicles converged on the residential street, and a helicopter circled overhead.

Reports from the scene suggested the suspect is a veteran suffering from PTSD.

The sheriff’s department advised people to avoid the area of Skyline and Longdale drives because of what was termed a “critical incident.”

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.