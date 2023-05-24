San Diego Sheriff's Department.
A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 40-year-old woman dead early Wednesday in Lemon Grove.

Around 12:30 a.m., San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of Broadway and Harris Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been struck by a pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 pickup, according to the department.

No description of the suspect was immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Avatar photo

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.