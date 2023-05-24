A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 40-year-old woman dead early Wednesday in Lemon Grove.

Around 12:30 a.m., San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of Broadway and Harris Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim had been struck by a pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150 pickup, according to the department.

No description of the suspect was immediately available and the investigation is continuing.

City News Service contributed to this article.