A passenger train fatally struck an unidentified pedestrian near Mission Bay Wednesday.

The northbound Coaster train hit the woman off the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard in Bay Park shortly after 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the deceased and determine the manner of her death, sheriff’s Sgt. Jason King said.