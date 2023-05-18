Side mirrors police recovered in the vandalism case. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A man suspected of vandalizing dozens of vehicles in La Jolla and University City was behind bars and facing felony charges Thursday.

Gianluca Daniele Abitianeves, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of prying side-view mirrors off 17 vehicles, according to the San Diego Police Department. The incidents at this point are believed to date back to Friday, police said.

Since Abitianeves’ arrest, nearly a dozen similar cases have surfaced and are believed to be related, Sgt. Farrell Layton said. Investigators think as many as 50 vehicles may have been damaged in the same manner during Abitianeves’ alleged vandalism series, according to police.

“The total cost of the damage is unknown, as most of the victims are still in the process of getting their vehicles repaired,” the sergeant said. “But the price to repair each vehicle currently ranges from a few hundred dollars to nearly $3,000, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.”

Abitianeves currently faces multiple counts of felony vandalism after two witnesses saw him take the side mirrors from 17 vehicles.

– City News Service