El Cajon Police inspect the vehicle involved in the fatal collision. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man, about 70 to 80 years old, was struck and killed by a vehicle in El Cajon and the motorist stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Main Street, said El Cajon Police Lt. Darrin Forster.

Officers found the man down in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the 2002 black Acura remained at the location and was cooperative.

“At this point in the investigation, alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision,” Forster said.

El Cajon Police urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call them at 619-579-3311.