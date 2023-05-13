A Heartland Fire and Rescue engine. Courtesy of the department

A boarded-up house was damaged by a fire in the Grant Hill neighborhood, officials said Saturday.

The blaze was reported at 6:51 p.m. Friday on the corner of Dewey Street and Commercial Street, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department online report.

Fire crews found smoke and fire coming from the front of a boarded-up house. The fire was controlled by 7:04 p.m. No one was inside when crews arrived and no injuries were reported.

A fire marshal was notified of the fire and the cause was being investigated. The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure and $5,000 in damage to its contents.

