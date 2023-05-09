San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Firefighters made quick work Tuesday of a blaze that engulfed a vehicle and charred a fence in a University Heights-area neighborhood, authorities reported.

The non-injury fire in the 4000 block of Georgia Street erupted at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby garage and had the blaze under control within about five minutes, the city agency reported.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

City News Service contributed to this article.