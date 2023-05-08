A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 32-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 15, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a crash on the freeway south of Gopher Canyon Road, according to the CHP.

The 32-year-old man who died at the scene of the crash was driving a Dodge Challenger, and for reasons still unclear, he came to a complete stop in the roadway, the CHP said.

The Dodge was then struck from behind by an Infinity G37 driven by a 47-year-old man, officials said.

A 39-year-old motorist who was driving behind the Infinity in an Acura, and a 61-year-old who was driving a Honda to the right of the Infinity were also involved in the crash, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Infinity and its two passengers were taken to a hospital with major, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Alcohol and or drugs may have been a factor in the four-vehicle crash, the CHP said.

An investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information on the multi- vehicle crash was urged to contact the CHP at 760-643-3400.

–City News Service