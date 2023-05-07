San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

A sheriff’s deputy shot a man Sunday who was threatening suicide while holding a gun to his head at a church in Vista, authorities said.

At around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a disturbance at the Iglesia Ni Cristo Church of Christ at 1418 Calle Jules. Officials said a man had entered the church while holding a gun to his head.

A deputy who arrived at the church shot the man, according to multiple media reports. Paramedics performed first aid before rushing him to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The man’s name and age were not released.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating, under the terms of a 2022 agreement between law enforcement agencies regarding officer- or deputy-involved shootings in San Diego County.

It was not known if there were any other people in the church at the time of the incident or if the gunman was a member of the congregation.

– City News Service