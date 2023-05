A Falck ambulance. Courtesy of the company

Two bicyclists were hurt Friday when they collided on a Point Loma street.

The men, both 57, were heading north in the 400 block of Catalina Boulevard alongside each other shortly before 10 a.m., when one of the bicycles crashed into the second one, sending both riders tumbling to the ground, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took the men to hospitals for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Officer David O’Brien said.

– City News Service