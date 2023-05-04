Surveillance photos show getaway vehicle and masked bandit in the Escondido bank robbery. Photo via FBI

San Diego Police and the FBI announced Thursday the arrest of a suspect in four “take-over style” bank robberies between 2019 and 2022.

Larry Lightning was arrested by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday at a home in Moreno Valley

Lightning is the suspect in these four robberies:

May 23, 2019 — San Diego County Credit Union, 1875 Center Drive, Escondido

Nov. 27, 2019 — California Coast Credit Union, 9825 Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

Dec. 10, 2021 — California Bank and Trust , 8252 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego

Nov. 8, 2022 — California Bank and Trust, 2501 Palomar Airport Road, Carlsbad

In each of these incidents, armed men entered and took over the bank, acted violently toward staff, and stole cash, according to police.