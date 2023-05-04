The Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee. Courtesy California Board of State and Community Corrections.

A 63-year-old woman died while in custody of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, authorities said Thursday.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, the department’s homicide investigators were made aware that Patricia Louise Adamson died at the Las Colinas Detention Facility while in police custody.

On the same day as her death, a lieutenant did a well-being check and noticed that Adamson had not been caring for herself or her hygiene, according to the department.

It prompted authorities to give her an opportunity to shower while her cell was being cleaned, law enforcement said.

Deputies and a department doctor wheeled the woman to a shower, and when they reached the bathing area, Adamson began showing signs of medical distress, the sheriff’s department said.

Paramedics responded and began lifesaving measures, but Adamson died a short time later, according to authorities.

Adamson, who identified as an unsheltered person, was arrested on Feb. 13 by the San Diego Police Department for vandalism of $400 or more, according to the department.

The department’s homicide unit will investigate and the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the department.

–City News Service