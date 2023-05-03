A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Two officers from the San Diego Police Department were hospitalized Wednesday following a high-speed chase, according to TV reports.

Just after midnight Wednesday, a Mercedes-Benz ran a red light near La Mesa and entered state Route 125 in the wrong direction, according to police.

Officers followed the speeding vehicle through Lemon Grove and Allied Gardens, according to ABC 10.

Once the suspect entered Kearny Mesa, officers surrounded the vehicle near the 5400 block of Kearny Mesa Road, but the vehicle slammed into a police cruiser with two officers inside of it, ABC 10 reported.

The Mercedes finally came to a stop and officers struggled to detain the driver, it was reported.

The two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to TV reports.

–City News Service