A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

Two San Diego police officers suffered minor injuries early Wednesday when a motorist rammed their cruiser with his vehicle following a high-speed chase from La Mesa to Kearny Mesa, authorities said.

The pursuit began shortly after midnight, Tuesday into Wednesday, when the driver of a Mercedes-Benz ran a red light in La Mesa and then entered state Route 125 in the wrong direction, according to the San Diego Police Department.

La Mesa police chased the fleeing motorist until he entered the city of San Diego, at which point the SDPD took over the pursuit.

The driver fled through various neighborhoods until officers were finally able to box in his vehicle on Kearny Mesa Road, near Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, police said. The driver then drove his car into a cruiser occupied by a pair of officers, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

Police then took the man into custody following a struggle. His name was not immediately available.

The officers who had been in the squad car struck by the Mercedes-Benz were evaluated at a hospital and released, Foster said.

Updated at 12:10 p.m. May 3, 2023

–City News Service