Police closed traffic near the Mira Mesa intersection for an investigation last week. Credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities have publicly identified an 81-year-old woman who was fatally injured last week when a pickup truck hit her in a Mira Mesa intersection.

Kil Chang Padua of San Diego was crossing Camino Ruiz at Westmore Road in a crosswalk when the 2015 Toyota Tacoma struck her at about 7 a.m. last Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics took Padua to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where she was pronounced dead about 7 1/2 hours after the accident.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to police.

City News Service contributed to this article.