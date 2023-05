Barrio Logan sign. Photo by Chris Stone

A woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot near Barrio Logan Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Dalbergia Street.

Once law enforcement arrived, a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.

What led to the shooting and who shot the woman was unknown at this time, police said.

–City News Service