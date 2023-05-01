El Capitan Trail. Photo courtesy San Diego County Parks and Recreation

A man among a group of hikers on the El Capitan Trail in Lakeside died Sunday evening following symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Fire crews from Barona, Lakeside, Santee and Cal Fire responded to a medical emergency call in the 13000 block of Blue Sky Ranch Road around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to CBS 8.

The deceased, a man in his 20s, told the hikers he was hot, tired and thirsty before he collapsed on the trail, the station reported.

Firefighters initially ordered a rescue helicopter but canceled it when the deceased was discovered in “CPR status, pulse-less and not breathing” the Lakeside Fire District told CB 8.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:10 p.m., the station reported.

The man’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.