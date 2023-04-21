A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was shot multiple times by deputies near Fallbrook and is in the hospital, according to law enforcement authorities and media reports.

Just after 1 a.m. Friday, deputies were sent to the 4900 block of White Lilac Road. What led to the shooting was not clear, according to officials.

The suspect, described by police as a man in his 40s, was taken to a hospital and has not been identified, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. He is undergoing surgery.

Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department told Fox 5 there were two children, aged 5 and 9, in the home at the time of the shooting.

Both children were unharmed and no deputies were injured, according to authorities and media reports.

An investigation was ongoing.