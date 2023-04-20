Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A shooting in Mira Mesa left one person wounded Thursday and another under arrest.

The gunfire in the 9800 block of Sydney Lane was reported shortly after 10 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim, described only as male, to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to one of his arms, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

A short time later, the suspected shooter called the police and reported what had happened, Foster said. Officers took him into custody without incident at a residence in the neighborhood where the shooting had occurred. His name was not immediately available.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting.

— City News Service