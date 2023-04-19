San Diego County probation seal. Courtesy County News Center

A $1.2 million grant may allow San Diego County’s probation department to roll out two vehicles aimed at assisting probation clients who lack transportation options, it was announced Wednesday.

County officials said the grant from the Board of State Community Corrections could allow the probation department to purchase a pair of vehicles that would assist homeless clients and others in need of transportation options, allowing them to access services, supervision and other resources.

The vehicles — dubbed Mobile Probation Centers — will likely serve rural areas and other communities with higher concentrations of probation clients. They would be staffed by probation officers and alcohol and drug program specialists, and would be outfitted with laptops for clients to conduct searches for jobs and other resources, as well as hygiene kits, food items and naloxone kits.

County officials said the vehicles could also be used by clients who need to attend virtual court hearings.

“Mobile probation service centers will strengthen probation’s ability to perform outreach, deliver case management services, and provide linkages to care and assistance directly and swiftly to harder to reach and more vulnerable clients in all regions and in proximity to where they live. They will allow Probation to assist clients in improving their health, safety, success, and opportunity to grow, connect, and thrive,” said Chief Probation Officer Tamika Nelson.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors still must vote on whether to accept the grant at its June 13 meeting.

City News Service contributed to this article.