Photo via Pixabay

A man who drove under the influence of drugs, leading to a crash that killed his passenger in Fallbrook, has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Mark Aaron Sorden, 60, was sentenced Monday following his guilty pleas to felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury for the July 8, 2021, crash that killed 55-year-old Oceanside resident Timothy Campbell.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Sorden was driving a 1996 Cadillac Seville eastbound on East Alvarado Street, which veered off the roadway just before 5 a.m.

After leaving the road, the car struck a tree and overturned, according to the CHP and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Firefighters extricated both men from the crumpled sedan. Campbell died at the scene, while Sorden was hospitalized with serious injuries, CHP public affairs Officer Juan Escobar said.

–City News Service