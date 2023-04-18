Police gather in the parking lot behind the Pacific Beach bank. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A homeless man allegedly punched a San Diego police officer in the face Tuesday after refusing to leave the parking lot of a Pacific Beach bank.

The officer had responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. of a male camping out behind the Wells Fargo Bank at 1302 Garnet Ave., OnScene.TV reported.

After the officer said the man was trespassing and asked him to leave, the suspect initially complied, then landed a punch on the lawman. When the man continued to attack, according to the report, the officer summoned help on his radio.

More officers arrived, and the suspect was taken down and arrested. He faces several felony charges.

The officer was sent to a local hospital for treatment of his facial injuries.

Bank employees told OnScene that they have daily issues with homeless people, from open drug use in the parking lot to an incident in which they were delayed in opening the branch because a homeless woman camped out in the front doorway refused to leave.