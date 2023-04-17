San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist believed to have been driving under the influence has been arrested after crashing through a fence and colliding into another car in Vista.

A deputy from the Vista Sheriff’s Station was patrolling an area near N. Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive at 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

He saw a blue Audi proceeding recklessly and at a high rate of speed. As the deputy tried to catch up to the Audi, the driver made an illegal U-turn and ran the red light at N. Santa Fe and E. California Avenue. The motorist then lost control of the car, crashing into a median fence before colliding with a Nissan SUV.

Deputies aided the two occupants inside the SUV, as well as driven by Saul Celerino Villanueva Delgado, 33, the Audi driver.

One of the individuals in the SUV was transported to the hospital for evaluation, as was Villanueva, the only person in the Audi.

Deputies then placed him under arrest on suspicion of DUI.