California Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles. Courtesy CHP

An investigation was ongoing Monday into a traffic crash that killed an El Cajon resident on a rural roadway near Singing Hills Golf Resort.

The man, 67, was heading east on Willow Glen Drive in the Dehesa area about 4:30 p.m. Friday when the 2000 Nissan Frontier he was driving veered to the right and off the roadway near Camino De Las Piedras. The truck then struck a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews responding to the accident found the driver gravely injured and unconscious.

Paramedics took him to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where doctors pronounced him dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the fatal wreck, according to the Highway Patrol. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash, officer Jared Grieshaber said.

– City News Service