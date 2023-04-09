The suspect’s Chevrolet truck after he was arrested on Interstate 5. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man who allegedly used a shotgun to kill one person and wound another early Sunday was arrested with the aid of a police dog after a pursuit that ended on Interstate 5 in the East Mission Bay area.

Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 5:20 a.m. to the 3000 block of Equitation Lane in Bonita early Sunday morning after reports of a man who was shot and found down in a dirt lot near Sweetwater Farms, a Bonita horseback riding service, according to OnScene.TV news service.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was reportedly pronounced dead around 9 a.m.

Then at 8:28 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department responded to reports of a man shot in the right arm with a shotgun in the 700 block of Cardiff St., Officer Sarah Foster said. That victim was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Officers found a suspect driving a Chevrolet truck and tried to pull him over, but he eluded police and drove south into Chula Vista and then north on Interstate 805 to westbound Highway 54, then headed north on I-5.

The CHP took over the pursuit when the suspect was in the East Mission Bay area, OnScene reported. Officers used a spike strip to deflate the suspect’s tires.

The truck eventually crashed into the center divider of I-5 and the suspect exited the truck, Foster said. A police K-9 was used to bring him down and officers took the man into custody.

A shotgun was found in the suspect’s truck, the officer said. Both shootings were believed to have been committed by the suspect, who was hospitalized for treatment of dog bites and injuries from the crash.

After he is released from the hospital, the unidentified suspect could face charges in both shootings.

No injuries were reported for deputies, police or CHP officers involved in the chase and arrest.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.