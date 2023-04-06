San Marcos Elementary School. Photo credit: sanmarcoselementary.smusd.org/

A woman who phoned in a false tip regarding a bomb at San Marcos Elementary School earlier this year was sentenced Thursday to two years of formal probation.

A judge ordered Marie Kim, 32, to spend nine days in custody and she must stay away from the school, which was evacuated just after 1 p.m. Feb. 8.

Prosecutors say Kim made a phone call stating she heard there might be a bomb on campus, though a subsequent search by law enforcement and bomb-sniffing dogs turned up nothing.

She was arrested two weeks later after sheriff’s deputies responded to a call regarding an argument on Twin Oaks Valley Road in San Marcos and recognized Kim as the bomb tip suspect, according to sheriff’s Lt. Michael Arens.

Kim was later charged with falsely reporting a bomb threat.

– City News Service