A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A family was forced to evacuate their home Monday after it caught fire, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 3400 block of Dumas Street just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Before crews arrived at the scene, the family was already evacuated from the home, according to the SDFD.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was knocked down at 7:25 a.m., according to the SDFD.

The cause of the blaze was unknown, and an investigation was ongoing.

–City News Service