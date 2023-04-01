A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man was shot and hospitalized after he tried to drive away from an attempted robbery in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego Police officers were called at approximately 8:02 p.m. Friday to the 4800 block of Logan Avenue where they learned three suspects approached two people sitting in a car and demanded their property, Officer Robert Heims said.

The driver put the car in reverse to try and drive away when one of the suspects shot at the car, hitting the driver in the upper left leg, Heims said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects ran away into a nearby apartment complex and have not been found.

Detectives from the department’s southeastern division are investigating the shooting and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-527-3500 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.