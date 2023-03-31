A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man riding a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle was killed when he collided with a 2017 Toyota Corolla in the Palm City area, police said Friday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 7:23 p.m. Thursday to Hawaii and Palm avenues where they learned the victim was riding the motorcycle eastbound on Palm Avenue at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for the red light.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim struck an 89-year-old woman driving in the opposite direction who was making a left turn onto Hawaii on the green light,

The victim, whose age was unknown, struck the Corolla broadside and died at the scene, Heims said.

The department’s traffic division is investigating the collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.