Emergency flashing lights. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities have publicly identified a homeless man who was killed last week when a trolley hit him in Barrio Logan.

Roy Mattingly, 67, was struck by the eastbound Metropolitan Transit System tram while trying to cross a set of light-rail tracks near the intersection of Harbor Drive and Schley Street in his motorized wheelchair shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Paramedics tried in vain to revive Mattingly before pronouncing him dead at the scene.

City News Service contributed to this article.