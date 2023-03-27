A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

An 18-year-old man was stabbed during an argument and then arrested by police in the O’Farrell neighborhood of southeastern San Diego, police said Monday.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to a home in the 6100 block of Alderley Street after reports of gunfire, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned it was a stabbing, not a shooting, following an argument in the home.

During the argument, the suspect hit another man with a handgun, and was then stabbed three times in self defense. The injured suspect then ran out of the house and was taken to a hospital by an unknown person.

Police arrested Giovanni Diaz, who they said would be charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he recovers from his wounds.

City News Service contributed to this article.